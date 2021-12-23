The CES 2022 is now upon us and one of the most anticipated products is certainly the new video card proposed by Nvidia, an evolution of the already powerful and unobtainable RTX 3090. The new Ti version aims for maximum performance, with out-of-scale consumption if the 450W TGP is confirmed, but we are obviously talking about very high configurations.

A lot has been speculated on the release date but an answer may have come inadvertently from one of Nvidia’s official partners: MSI. It seems that everything comes from NDA documents (non-disclosure), of which, however, it is not possible a priori to declare their authenticity. As usual, then, let’s take these tips with a grain of salt.

We talk openly about the new one MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G, arriving on January 27, 2022 with, presumably, an embargo expiring at 18:00 on the same day. The price should be around $ 1500 but the possibility of buying it at this price is really tight. Unfortunately, this situation will continue for a long time.

