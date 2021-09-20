Video cards NVIDIA RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 I’m currently in sale to prices 70% higher than the official figures, and apparently this trend is destined to last a long time.

This was revealed by the statistics published by the German site 3DCenter, which report precisely the current situation of the GPUs produced by NVIDIA and seem to confirm the much talked about return of the RTX 2060 as a buffer solution to overcome the problems of availability of the new models.

The problem, the source points out, is that things do not seem to be improving in recent weeks and indeed there is the presence of stocks even more limited than in the past, which means that it is unlikely that anything will change during the Christmas period. Indeed, we could see further price increases.

As mentioned, we are talking about a German site, which photographs the situation of that single market, but the scenario seems to be the same all over Europe and naturally also involves the video cards produced by AMD.

Indeed, to put it all Radeon GPUs with architecture RDNA 2 they seem subject to even more marked price increases, which can reach 74% more than the official figures announced by the company.