CES 2022 ended with the presentation of the baby Nvidia RTX 3050 and the monster RTX 3090 Ti and we all thought that for the house in Santa Clara, it was okay. Wrong, because surprisingly, a new version of RTX 3080, with a new memory cut from 12GB VRAM always GDDR6X. The changes don’t stop there.

The new 3080 comes as a full upgrade, with memory bus going from 320-bit to 384-bit and bandwidth expansion going from 760GB / s to 912GB / s. The graphics cores also increase, going from 8704 to 8960. The strange thing, however, is that this new graphics card has arrived totally muted, without particular presentation or press releases.

In fact, it seems that the stocks are so few as to make it practically impossible to buy, despite the fact that there is still no official price tag. These days, however, it doesn’t seem particularly relevant.

Source: wccftech.com