The new generation of video games is already underway both through the new consoles and with the video cards that are already available and difficult to obtain. This time we are going to talk about an NVIDIA card GeForce RTX 3050 which gives a lot to talk about.

First of all, it is worth starting with everything it offers and telling you what are the characteristics of a 3050.

GeForce RTX 3050 Dual

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Graphic Clock: 1552Mhz

Boost: 1777Mhz

Memory clock: 15 Gbps

CUDA processors: 2560

DirectX 12 Ultimate

PCI E 4.0

HDMI 2.1

DP1 4th x3

Maximum resolution: 7680×4320

130W

Recommended power supply: 550W

In much more technical matters we can tell you that it has ampere architecture, Ray Tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, adaptive shading, super dynamic resolution and a dozen more technologies that although it is good to know them, it is best to know them when they are working for your games.

We had the opportunity to test this model of the GeForce RTX 3050 | Source: Palit

To give us a better idea of ​​what awaited us, because due to its characteristics it has certain limitations and benefits to boast about, we tested it with some games that many usually take advantage of with this class of cards.

Playing Fortnite with an RTX 3050

There is not the slightest doubt that the vast majority of PC gamers still use full HD (1080p) monitors or, failing that, a 2K with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In this precise case, this class of cards works best, because its objective is to deliver good performance.

It makes no sense that with a GeForce RTX 3050 you start playing in 4K, because you are going to suffer when it comes to graphic settings or you will hit a wall. In the precise case of Fortnite what I found is that the ideal was to play at 1080p and with most of the effects on full.

Under this configuration, with a Ryzen 5 6 core and 16 GB of RAM, combat in the battle royale from Epic Games It was certainly worthy and eye-catching, as much as on a PS5 or an Xbox Series on a full HD television. Now, the higher frequency rate didn’t make me a better player, but I enjoyed the action more.

What was a headache was allowing GeForce Experience configure Fortnite. I always left everything to the minimum and the DLSS turned it off. This could be either the processor or something else. Finally, configuring by hand, everything was still fine.

And how does Valorant work with an RTX 3050?

The shooting title of RiotGames It’s not demanding at all and that’s what makes it attractive at all times, however, sometimes it’s better to have an efficient team to get the upper hand in this highly competitive shooter. Where do we want to go?

Here half is worth three cucumbers if you run Valorant in 4K, the joke is the frames per second and the GeForce RTX 3050 gets you out of that “pinch” in the best possible way. If you already have a dedicated gaming monitor, you are on the other side, because if you use one that only gives 60 frames per second, then you will not have more, but it will be top performance.

What is worth noting is that Valorant it is very well optimized and takes advantage of your team. If you are upgrading your graphics card after having gone through a 16 series or, failing that, a 10 series, then the jump will be remarkable in the full extent of the word.

Valorant will always be a good parameter to measure how well a video card performs and the results, at least in this precise case, are certainly satisfactory.

And the new releases?

The idea of ​​having a RTX 3050 it’s certainly simple, to somehow get into the next generation of games that take advantage of, say, ray tracing. Now, this is the cheapest offer and the one that is designed for certain types of users.

For example, who plays war zone, Call of Duty (add the game of the year suffix in turn), even Battlefield, you’ll be able to do it at Full HD without problems and with the quality of the games set to High (putting it on Ultra can be tricky). This includes seeing certain effects that will make the experience more engaging.

On the other hand, the games with some differentiator to call them next gen are still far from being “the majority”. Quite the contrary. A GeForce RTX 3050 he’s going to let you play that The Witcher 3 no problem, the same will happen with God of War or the same Horizon Zero Dawn and we could go on.

The transition is still underway and despite the fact that there are dozens of games out there like Control that are already seen with an important technological leap, there are still other titles that only take advantage of the new technology to improve their performance and that is where this graphics card does its job. Magic.

What does it depend on to take advantage of an RTX 3050?

The first thing to note is that if you don’t have the 4K monitor with the big refresh rate and the features that make it a premium item – just to call it something – there’s no need to spend on a 3070 or 3080. First because maybe you need to change your power supply or your motherboard is not enough.

If your gaming life is much more relaxed, your monitor is 1080p and maybe it has gaming features, well a GeForce RTX 3050 can get the job done with no problem. We used it with the Huawei MateviewGT and the experience was the best. We even found some games had an aspect beyond 16:9.

Palit’s 3050 does the trick to give you a worthy next-gen 1080p experience. | Source: Palit

The joke was to set the games correctly to respect the 1080p aspect and everything else went automatically. Most games running high and with nice screen effects. We don’t even mess with the soda cup issue anymore. This option is very worthy and is easy to find.

Gaming on PC can certainly be closed, even difficult to enter because you have to spend a lot, however, with a little luck, research and the right parts, you can enjoy video games on this platform. It seems like an impossible mission, but it is not.

