The initiative continues “Ready and in stock“from Nvidia, with new offers for RTX 30 series GPU and pre-assembled PCs for the Italian market.

Given the difficulties in finding GPUs at “human prices” in recent months, the promotion launched by Nvidia aims to ensure the availability of RTX video cards in the Italian market at advantageous conditions, while at the same time trying to satisfy everyone’s needs. , from those looking for an entry level product to those who want the top of the range.

Specifically, with the “Ready and in Stock” program, the company informs users of the promotions of the moment to purchase a video card at reasonable prices from the partner resellers of the initiative.

Currently these are the active offers in Italy for Nvidia GPUs and pre-assembled PCs:

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming X Trio GPU, available at Ak Informatica – at the price of € 1,494.99

Desktop Nbox 69 RTX 3060, available at Next – at the price of € 1,199.00

Desktop GAMING CAST 3060TI, available at Cast Informatica– at the price of € 1,699.00

Desktop Nbox 71 RTX 3070, available at Next – at the price of € 2,289.00

For more information on the “Ready and In Stock” program we suggest you visit the official Nvidia website, at this address. The page will be updated constantly proposing further promotions in the coming weeks.