The initiative continues “Ready and in Stock” launched by Nvidia a few weeks ago, with new offers for video cards RTX series 30 and pre-assembled PCs available at Italian retailers.

With the “Ready and In Stock” program, Nvidia alerts users to current promotions to purchase GPUs at reasonable prices from participating retailers. Currently these are the active offers in Italy for RTX 30 series video cards and pre-assembled PCs:

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Ti X3 8G GPU, available at Ak Informatica – at the price of 799 €

Palit GeForce RTX 3050 Dual 8G GPU, available at Ak Informatica – at the price of 389 €

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Twin X2 OC GPU, available at Ak Informatica– at the price of 489 €

Desktop Next PC Gaming NBOX 73 (with RTX 3050), available at Next – at the price of 825 €

Desktop Next PC Gaming NBOX 61 (with RTX 3080), available at Next – at the price of € 2239

The “Ready and in Stock” promotion proposed by Nvidia aims to guarantee the availability of its GPUs in the Italian market at advantageous conditions, trying to satisfy everyone’s needs, both those looking for the top of the range and those craving an entry level product . Definitely an interesting initiative, considering how difficult it is to find a video card at human prices these days.

For more information on the “Ready and In Stock” program we suggest you visit the official Nvidia website, at this address. The page will be updated constantly proposing further promotions in the coming weeks, which we will not fail to report also on our pages.