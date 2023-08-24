Nvidia has exceeded analyst expectations. The company expects sales to grow further to approximately $16 billion





The revenues of Nvidia, the American chip and artificial intelligence giant, more than doubled in the second quarter compared to 2022, to $13.5 billion from $6.7 billion in the same period last year. Profits jumped from $656 million a year ago to just under $6.2 billion. This was announced by the same company after closed exchanges in its quarterly report, from which it emerges that Nvidia exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company expects sales to grow further to approximately $16 billion.

“A new information era has begun. Companies around the world are moving from general purpose computing to accelerated computing and generative AI,” he said Jensen Huangfounder and CEO of Nvidia.

