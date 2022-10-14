since a few weeks ago, Nvidia presented to the world its new line of graphics cards for computer of the series 40, being the true step towards the new generation of graphics for those who play on PC. And among all the options there are, it has just been announced that a model of the 4080 but now of 12GB.

This will be an option for those who seek to have to spend less but have a power that exceeds the 3080so they are taking away 4GB and thus modifying the price. Still, some users feel that they should rename it to 40 with some other number, because having two with the same last name would be confusing.

It is worth mentioning that recently the model of 4090, being a success in the online store and also for those who decided to go to retailers that sell computer components. This got to the point that there were endless queues that went around the block, they even put seat belts on them so that nothing would happen to them.

The models 4080 in 12GB Y 16 GB are released next November 16 andn online and stores. There are already open presales.

Via: Nvidia

editor’s note: These types of cards increase their power abysmally with each release, so surely home video game consoles are already left behind by now.