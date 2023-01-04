At CES 2023, Nvidia introduced the new ones laptops with architecture Ada Lovelace and to promote them he brought up again the power of PS5, as it did two years ago. In fact, one of the slogans used reads: “Performance double that of PS5”.

Two years ago, introducing RTX IO, $3,000 laptops were presented that were defined as faster than the new consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X), which had just arrived on the market at the time. It almost seems that Nvidia is a kind of obsession, namely to point out how its hardware is more powerful than Sony’s. Is it because console manufacturers prefer AMD’s solutions, which have more affordable prices?

Be that as it may, as many have pointed out, the performance will certainly be double, but the minimum price of the new laptops is four times that of the Sony console, or around $2,000. So it is quite natural that the power is greater, also considering that PS5 now has two years and more on its shoulders.

Furthermore, such expensive devices will hardly be considered as valid alternatives by those used to playing on consoles. In short, Nvidia should review its pricing policy before looking at and attacking a completely different market from the one in which it operates.