NVIDIA has released the new drivers GeForce 461.40 WHQL drivers, an update of its drivers that stands out for two important things: the first is that they are optimized to get the most out of The Medium, one of the most relevant releases of January, and the second is that they are the first to support to the new GeForce RTX 30 Mobile.

In our review of the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17, we had a chance to test the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, and the truth is that the experience was very positive. It is increasingly difficult to improve the power of graphics solutions for laptops due to their own limitations, thermal and power, mainly, but NVIDIA has achieved this thanks to its commitment to specialization, which has brought us the DLSS 2.0 (accelerated in the tensor cores) and the ray tracing (accelerated in RT nuclei).

Returning to the GeForce 461.40 WHQL drivers, we are facing a type of Game Ready drivers, which means that they are designed for games. As we anticipated, these new controllers have all the necessary optimizations to play The Medium, a game that arrives on January 28, and that it will feature hardware accelerated ray tracing support (via Microsoft DirectX Ray Tracing, or DXR, for its acronym in English) and DLSS 2.0.

NVIDIA has also confirmed that The Medium will be playable from day one on GeForce Now, its well-known cloud gaming platform, compatible, as many of our readers will know, with PC, Mac, Chrome OS, Shield, Android and iOS.

How can I download the GeForce 461.40 WHQL drivers?

Well, it is very simple, you just have to enter the NVIDIA website dedicated to downloading drivers. If you got lost, calm down, follow this link and you will arrive instantly. Once inside, follow these steps:

Enter the product name (GeForce), the series (GTX 10, RTX 20, RTX 30, etc.) and the family of your graphics card.

Also select the operating system you use, the type of driver download (Game Ready) and the language.

Click on “Search”. The result you see in the image below will appear. Just click “download now”.

When the file downloads, click on the executable to start the self-guided installation process and you’re done.

WHQL Certified Drivers they are totally stable, which means you can download them without fear.