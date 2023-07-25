NVIDIA has just released a firmware update for its GPUs for troubleshoot black screen when using DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4. This error has been seen on non-RTX video cards, so the GeForce 10, GeForce 900, GeForce 700, Titan and Quadro series from NVIDIAthe least recent of the American company.
The owners of these GPUs, while running software sent on DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4, found themselves faced with a black screen and also the system in some cases was blocked at startup. NVIDIA then released an update to correct this issue, a hotfix that requires a firmware update.
For those in possession of the aforementioned cards, they will therefore receive an update automatically or will be able to check if there are updates available directly from the NVIDIA control panel. Further solutions recommended by the manufacturer are, in addition to the obvious change of port used to switch to DVI or HDMI and use a different monitor, change the boot mode from UEFI to Legacy or vice versa or boot the system using an alternative graphics source, such as a secondary video card or the integrated one.
