NVIDIA has just released a firmware update for its GPUs for troubleshoot black screen when using DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4. This error has been seen on non-RTX video cards, so the GeForce 10, GeForce 900, GeForce 700, Titan and Quadro series from NVIDIAthe least recent of the American company.

The owners of these GPUs, while running software sent on DisplayPort 1.3 and 1.4, found themselves faced with a black screen and also the system in some cases was blocked at startup. NVIDIA then released an update to correct this issue, a hotfix that requires a firmware update.