“The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it doesn’t have the correct name. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing. So, we’re hitting the ‘unlaunch’ button on the 4080 12GB. The RTX 4080 16GB is fantastic. and ready to delight players around the world on November 16th “, says Nvidia, in a stunning new blog post that effectively halts the upcoming launch of its most controversial version of the RTX 4000, suggesting it will be renamed when it finally reemerges. Will it be RTX 4070 Ti then?

Unveiled by Nvidia chief Jensen Huang on September 20, the RTX 4000 line of graphics hardware is based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture. The flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090, was released a couple of days ago and it was lauded for its huge generational leap over existing RTX 3000 flagships, RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti. However, it’s fair to say that the same level of acclaim and anticipation was not bestowed on the RTX 4080, announced in two very different versions.

The table below reveals that the specification differential wasn’t just about the amount of integrated VRAM – each RTX 4080 model was based on a completely different core processor, with wild variations in the amount of CUDA (computing power) and memory bandwidth. In fact, two very different graphics cards were being presented with the same name at very different prices.

RTX 4090 24GB RTX 4080 16GB RTX 4080 12GB Processor AD102 AD103 AD104 Transistors 76.3B 45.9B 35.8B Die Size 608mm² 379mm² 295mm² CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 Boost Clock 2.52GHz 2.51GHz 2.61GHz Memory Interface 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 1018GB / s 742GB / s 557GB / s TGP 450W 320W 285W PSU Recommendation 850W 750W 700W PSU Cables 4x 8-pin 3x 8-pin 2x 8-pin Price $ 1499 / £ 1649 $ 1199 / £ 1269 $ 899 / £ 949 Release date October 12th, 2022 November 16th, 2022 Delayed

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 – the Digital Foundry video review.

Specs are one thing, but real-world performance is another. No one has tried the product, but Nvidia’s benchmarks suggested that the gap between the RTX 3080 and RTX 4080 would not be as large as the performance increase offered by the RTX 4090 over the RTX 3090. Based on data provided by Nvidia itself, the 12GB RTX 4080 provided various level improvements over the RTX 3080, sometimes beating the 3090 Ti, sometimes not. There was a sense that while the value seemed reasonable compared to the upward RTX 3080 Ti, the $ 699 price of the RTX 3080 seemed problematic compared to the $ 899 12GB RTX 3080 in a world where a new line GPU typically offers more power for money spent.

There was a lot of pressure on the RTX 4080 12GB on several different fronts – price, naming, specs – which led to Nvidia’s decision to delay and allegedly rename the product. With that in mind, delaying and renaming the 12GB RTX 4080 is the best route for Nvidia as it will bring attention back to the next 16GB version of the RTX 4080.

Even though we have a release date set for the “one real” RTX 4080 – November 16 – the competition could increase in the meantime. AMD’s new RDNA 3 graphics product line will indeed be revealed on November 3, with the Radeon team also benefiting from new technology and a transition to chiplet technology that has served AMD so well in the CPU space (rather than an expensive chip). , various parts of the project will be created from a collection of smaller and cheaper processors). We will review all new graphics products as they are shown in detail.