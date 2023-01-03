Nvidia, at CES 2023, announced the GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops, powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. Company says laptops are up to three times more energy efficient than the previous generation and bring Ada architecture, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and fifth-generation Max-Q technologies to laptops for the first time generation. For gamers, RTX 40 Series laptops deliver up to four times the performance in AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 in full ray-tracing with the new RT Overdrive mode, and for creators, they deliver blazing-fast acceleration in top creative apps like Blender . Creators can use the Nvidia Omniverse platform to build 4K photoreal 3D virtual worlds with fully simulated physics, lighting, and materials. Streamers can livestream AV1-encoded 4K 60fps games to Discord, with Ada’s new dual encoders cutting video export time in half. The flagship RTX 40-series laptops start at $1,999 and will be available starting February 8.

The new laptops with RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 are faster than the previous generation flagship model, consuming a third of the previous generation GPUs. They offer 80 fps, 1440p gaming at Ultra settings and enormously speed up creation processes like rendering scenes in Blender: previously they took two and a half hours, now 10 minutes. RTX 4050 laptops start at $999 and will be available starting February 22. Plus, thanks to RTX 40 Series GPUs for Laptops, 14-inch laptops are now true gaming powerhouses, up to twice as fast as a PlayStation 5 but one-sixth the size. Gamers can enjoy AAA games with very intensive graphics, with ray tracing and DLSS. Finally, by connecting ultraportable laptops to external monitors, these devices transform themselves into desktop-class gaming platforms or creator studios.