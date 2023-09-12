NVIDIA has made new ones available today Game Ready drivers which include specific optimizations for Mortal Kombat 1 and Lies of Pas well as the introduction of DLSS technology support for several new titles.

The PC version of Mortal Kombat 1 will feature the DLSS 2which will allow you to obtain superior performance with the NetherRealm Studios fighting game with the same graphic definition, thanks to upscaling enhanced by artificial intelligence.

As for the fascinating soulslike Lies of P, freely inspired by The Adventures of Pinocchio, DLSS 2 will multiply the average performance by 1.9 timesensuring the fluidity and responsiveness necessary to best support gameplay.