In this way, modders will be able to remaster titles with ray-tracing or full ray tracing, as well as with DLSS and Reflex, modern rendering resources and other options.

As for the rendering, it will be based on physics (PBR), and to the above we must add generative Artificial Intelligence texture tools.

RTX Remix is ​​based on Omniverse and is a comprehensive platform for remastering DirectX 8 and 9 games with fixed feature pipelines.

Thanks to a list managed by the ModDB community you can find out the compatible titles, although they are still available technical details.

Nvidia RTX Remix comprises a couple of components. The first is an app for creating lights and adding remastered assets to a game scene.

Regarding the second, it is runtime to capture scenes from classic games and inject the remastered assets into them during playback.

Some of the video games that have achieved remasters taking advantage of RTX Remix are Portal as well as Portal: Prelude.

Orbifold Studios, for its part, is taking advantage of Nvidia RTX Remix to develop Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project.

This is a community remaster of an already excellent game. The second preview that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate the work that is being done with this classic.

In this you can also see the updates to the remix for Ravenholm. Modders will surely surprise us with their creations.

