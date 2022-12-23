The Wccftech portal apparently revealed in advance the details on the video cards of the Nvidia series RTX 4000 for laptops. According to the shared information, the GPUs will be presented by CES 2023 and include 5 modelsfrom RTX 4090 to RTX 4050.

Starting from the top model, the mobile RTX 4090 with 16 GB VRAM and AD103 GPU, with TBP that can vary from 150 to 175W (up to 200W with Dynamic Boost), base clock of 1.59 GHz that can go up up to 2.04 GHz in boost. Then we have the RTX 4080 with 12GB of VRAM and AD102 GPU, TGP similar to the previous model and a base clock of 1.86 GHz which can be pushed up to 2.28 GHz.

RTX 4070 and 4060 will both have 8GB of RAM. TBP ranges from 115 to 140W (up to 165W with Dynamic Boost), with the 4060 going as low as 85W (with an additional 10W in DB). The mobile RTX 4070 has a base clock of 2.07 GHz that can push up to 2.17 GHz, while the details on the 4060 are still unknown.

Finally we have the RTX 4050 with 6GB of VRAM, TBP that goes 85 to 140W (plus another 10-25W in Dynamic Boost) and boost clock up to 2.37 GHz. Compared to the RTX 30, the 40 series should provide a performance improvement up to to 30%, while also adding next-generation features, such as DLSS 3.

For the moment, we recommend taking the above data with a grain of salt, pending a possible official confirmation during CES 2023, which will start on January 5th.