NVIDIA seems ready to add a new version of its entry level RTX shortly, with some cuts in the technical equipment and amount of memory.

New launch on the horizon for NVIDIA, which seems fully intent on bringing the third version of RTX 3050 to the marketfollowing the launch in 2022 of a version dedicated to OEMs with some slight differences compared to the regular model. This new variant, however, seems to be an almost completely different card which will appear on the shelves with the name RTX 3050, but with important differences compared to the 8 GB version and not just because of the “only” 6 GB of memory. According to information that has appeared online in recent days, it seems that NVIDIA's new proposal has in common with its older sister for the OEM market only the CUDA Core (2304), only to then suffer a cut in the 96-bit memory bus and a series of reductions in terms of frequencies, bandwidth (obviously) and TDP. See also My Hero Academia shows us Midnight's rookie years in a new illustration

Same name but not same card Doing some quick calculations, the reduction of memory (and related reduction of the bus) combined with the cutting of frequencies and TDP could guarantee a power reduced by approximately 25% compared to its bigger sister: performance which, if confirmed by benchmarks, would make this version of the 3050 a direct competitor of the Radeon RX 6500 XT. However, there are not only negative sides to proposing a solution with reduced frequencies and TDP compared to full power solutions: with 70W the doors are opened to solutions without a power connector and possibly also to fanless solutions. This would allow us to offer (more in the OEM channel at our idea) a first price solution that can still guarantee adequate performance for some esports titles but at the same time, with the hardware demands that the latest generation AAA titles are bringing to the table, it seems rather unlikely that this version of the 3050 will be able to guarantee performance in line with the expectations of the most passionate gamers. See also Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: soon we will have a release date