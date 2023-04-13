













NVIDIA launches the RTX 4070 and this is what you should know

It is worth noting that the RTX 4070 It is part of the third generation of Nvidia Ray Tracing and provides an improved gaming experience and a series of technological advances that give better performance to PC video games.

“Make sure games are ‘RTX ON’ with ray tracing and DLSS, which has become a top priority for most PC gamerssaid Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “With prices starting at $599, this card is an incredible upgrade for gamers playing with previous generation GPUs.”.

What you should know about the new NVIDIA card

RTX 4070 and the possibility of playing at more than 100 FPS at 1440p with DLSS 3

Keep in mind that this graphics card allows recent titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Dying Light 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and other demanding titles can exceed 100 frames per second, thanks to DLSS 3 technology.

Additionally, thanks to DLSS 3 which is exclusive to the 40 series, AI-powered frame generation creates new, high-quality frames for smoother viewing and gameplay, accounting for seven out of eight pixels in a scene.

Source: NVIDIA

Ray tracing also got better thanks to advancements like Shader Execution Reordering (SER), next-generation Opacity Micromap, and displacement micromesh engines. These innovations allow even the most demanding games to implement multiple ray tracing or even Path Tracing effects at the same time.

This new GeForce is a good piece of hardware for content creators

From the first generation of cards RTX, NVIDIA offers many tools for all kinds of content creators. Now, with their NVIDIA Studio, these users have the possibility to work faster and with Artificial Intelligence tools.

Streamers implementing NVIDIA’s 8th generation NVENC video encoder, with support for AV1, will enjoy greater than 40% efficiency. Video editors will see 20% faster export speeds, thanks to the 8th generation NVIDIA encoder on the GeForce RTX 4070, along with AV1 built into the best video editing applications.

Remember that you can get this graphics card from different distributors and that prices may vary depending on the region.