Nvidia presented its new range of gaming notebooks with a new range of video cards GeForce RTX 30: 3050 and 3050 Ti. For now, they will only be available on laptops. And the official price in Argentina is not yet confirmed, but internationally they will start in 799 dollars.

These two GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) were designed to perform at 1080p, with ray tracing activated, expected -in some games- at a stable 60 frames per second.

According to Nvidia these GeForce RTX 30 are twice as fast as their predecessors, although it still remains to see the performance tests from the experts.

The announcement comes as a possible breath of fresh air in the face of the crisis to get graphic processors that even caused them to skyrocket at unpayable prices. In Argentina, current video cards can reach ridiculous prices such as 350 thousand pesos.

It happens that GPUs are used for cryptocurrency mining and this makes it difficult to get them to play or even work: many professions demand this graphic processing power.

There is also a crisis in the United States of semiconductors, a fundamental component for the manufacture of electronic components.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, concerned about the supply of semiconductors. Photo EFE

Electronics experienced a boom totally unforeseen by the coronavirus pandemic and this, added to other factors, generated a supply problem that totally broke the production chain.

The problem is so big that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, pushes a plan to resupply the chain: the problem affects the automotive industry, above all else, in addition to the rest of those who depend on electronics.

How are the 3050 and 3050 Ti

Nvidia released their 3050 and 3050Ti. Photo Nvidia

Some of the brands that will make these new laptops will be Acer, ASUS, Alienware, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI or Razer.

Nivida confirmed that they will have a starting price of $ 799, so you have to wait for them above the 150 thousand pesos in Argentina, minimum.

Despite their high price, these computers equipped with the latest Nvidia architecture, Ampere, aim to have a useful life very extensive due to its advanced technology.

For gamers, it will come with DLSS 2.0 technology, a development that improves the number of frames per second (FPS), being able to exceed 140 (although in 60 Hz displays, more than 60 are no longer perceived) in games such as Valorant or Overwatch.

This should work fine on screen displays. 1080p, which is what these laptops will bring.

Other functions

Second generation RT cores, capable of offering up to twice the performance compared to the previous generation.

Tensor cores generation 3, which multiply by up to five the performance of the previous generation.

Dynamic Boost 2.0: This technology uses artificial intelligence to analyze, frame by frame, the real needs of the computer at the level of CPU, GPU and graphics memory, and adjusts the working frequencies and the use of resources in the best possible way.

WhisperMode 2.0: It is a technology that in custom algorithms for each laptop in particular that allow us to choose the acoustics we want, that is, the noise level that we are willing to accept. The system will monitor the workload and temperatures of the CPU and GPU, and intelligently manage the fan speeds to achieve the best possible performance while staying within that noise level that we have selected.

Resizable BAR: allows the CPU to access all the graphics memory of the GPU, which means that you will have at your fingertips all the stored data that is used for elements as important as textures, shaders and geometry, and that you will be able to complete duty cycles in a way much more efficient.

Battery Boost: adjusts system performance so that games run at a stable 30 FPS, with no stuttering or tearing problems, fine-tuning battery consumption. In this way, a more efficient battery consumption is achieved, and its duration is extended.

Full specs

RTX 3050 Ti Mobile

Graphic core GA107 at 8 nm.

2,560 shaders at 1,035 MHz-1,695 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

80 texturing units.

48 raster units.

80 tensor cores.

20 RT cores.

128-bit bus.

4 GB of GDDR6 at 12 GHz.

TDP from 35 to 80 watts.

GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile

Graphic core GA107 at 8 nm.



2,048 shaders at 1,057 MHz-1,740 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

64 texturing units.

40 raster units.

64 tensor cores.

16 RT cores.

128-bit bus.

4 GB of GDDR6 at 12 GHz.

TDP from 35 to 80 watts.