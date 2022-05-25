At Computex in Taipei, Asus, Lenovo, Acer and HP announced the arrival of new Studio laptopsdesigned for creators and equipped with latest generation GPUs such as GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or Nvidia RTX A5500, to offer high-level performance in 3D rendering and AI applications: in particular, the models in question are Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, Asus Zenbook Pro 17, and Vivobook Pro 14X, 15X and 16X, Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X and Slim 7 Pro X, Acer ConceptD 5 and Acer ConceptD 5 Pro, HP ZBook Studio G9 and HP Envy 16. Also , the video editing software Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 18 will have exclusive features with RTX: Automatic Depth Map, which uses artificial intelligence to create 3D depth effects within a scene, allowing creators to easily add creative effects and color corrections to footage; Object Mask Tracking, which uses artificial intelligence and a neural engine to recognize and track the movement of thousands of unique objects including animals, vehicles, people and food; Surface Tracking, which uses the CUDA cores found on RTX GPUs to allow creators to add static or animated graphics to anything that moves or changes perspective.

As regards Omniverse, the hub for interconnecting 3D workflows, Nvidia announced new features: Omniverse Cloud (beta) is a suite of cloud services that helps 3D designers, artists and developers collaborate easily from anywhere. Omniverse Cloud Simple Share is now available in early access by app. Omniverse Audio2Face has been updated and will soon launch with full AI-based facial animation control and an animation feature that generates lifelike facial expressions from an audio file. The Omniverse XR (beta) app is the world’s first fully ray-traced VR enabled, allowing creators to see every reflection, shadow and light, helping instant rendering of overhangs and spaces. Finally, Omniverse Machinima has been updated, now available with a reinvented sequencer and new animation and rendering functions. Also available today is the Studio Driver designed to support all the latest hardware and software updates announced.