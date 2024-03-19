The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence has been driven by significant advances in deep learning algorithms, access to large volumes of data, and increases in computing power. These combined elements have enabled AI systems to perform increasingly complex and sophisticated tasks, from speech recognition and computer vision to language translation and autonomous driving. elements that at the same time give some fear to human beings.

In fact, in a recent question and answer session, Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has mentioned that within five years AI will surpass humans in different tasks, which could include creating art, music and even long texts such as summaries or reviews. Well, these tasks take some of the work away from those who have studied knowledge of specific topics, having greater efficiency when working and delivering results without errors.

Here is what Huang said:

If you gave an AI every test you can imagine, you make that list of tests and put it in front of the computer industry, I guess within five years we'll do well on each one. Such a clear estimate cannot be made, since scientists disagree on how to describe the functioning of the human mind.

In the area of ​​ethics and security, the advancement of AI poses significant challenges. How do we ensure that AI systems act fairly and responsibly? How do we protect data privacy and security in a world increasingly dominated by AI? These are urgent questions that require attention and action from business, government, and academic leaders.

Furthermore, the idea of ​​superintelligent AI raises deep philosophical questions about the nature of intelligence and consciousness. What does it mean to be intelligent? Can machines develop consciousness or have emotions? These are topics of debate in fields such as the philosophy of mind and the ethics of AI, which take on new relevance in the context of current technological advances.

As we approach this potential turning point in the development of artificial intelligence, it is crucial to take a thoughtful and ethical approach towards its implementation and regulation. Collaboration between AI experts, business leaders, policy makers and society as a whole will be essential to ensure that AI is developed responsibly and benefits humanity as a whole.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is a warning that perhaps is not so far from reality, since every year the behavior of Artificial Intelligence is updated significantly. We will have to wait a little longer to see if at some point certain professional careers will no longer have a reason to exist.