The market value Of NVIDIA has skyrocketed in recent months, surpassing that of giants such as Amazon and Alphabet (the company of Google and YouTube). In the last fifteen months the value of NVIDIA shares has literally quadrupled, thanks to its dominant position in the artificial intelligence sector, which has pushed many investors to bet huge sums on it.

An immense boom

NVIDIA has grown tremendously in recent years

The facts speak for themselves: NVIDIA shares grew by around 3%, exceeding $740 in value. There capitalization it then reached the value of 1.83 trillion dollars, a result that led to the historic overtaking of Alphabet (1.82 trillion) and Amazon (1.8 trillion). This is the culmination of a project built over the years, which has benefited from the boom in artificial intelligence, a field in which the GeForce company has been at the forefront for years.

In October 2022, NVIDIA's market value was less than $300 billion, but it has been growing continuously ever since, making it one of the most powerful multinationals in the world. Better than NVIDIA are currently only Saudi Aramco (2 trillion), Apple (2.9 trillion) and Microsoft (3.1 trillion).

It should be added that NVIDIA's future is even brighter, considering that the wave of interest in artificial intelligence is far from over. We'll see if and when he manages to overcome the company in front of him.