Weeks after Nvidia announced it was investigating reports that the power cords in its RTX 4090 graphics card were melting and burning, the company says it may know why: They just weren’t plugged in all the way.

In a post on its customer support forum FridayNvidia says it’s still investigating the reports, but that its findings “suggest” that an unsafe connector was a common problem. He also says that he has received about 50 reports of the problem.

Nvidia’s flagship card uses the so-called 12VHPWR power connector, a new standard that isn’t natively supported by most power supplies people already have in their PCs.

For this reason, an adapter or is shipped “power dongle”, as Friday’s post calls it – in the box. Initial reports from users blamed the adapter, with some claiming the cable melted it had also damaged their GPU from 1500€.

It might be easy to read the company’s comments as a users fault. Sure, Nvidia doesn’t say this is user error right away, but it’s heavily implied in the post.

It also seems like a very convenient explanation, since people have been speculating for nearly a month that the problem is caused by something more complex, like bad soldering or wires too small to reliably handle the huge amounts of power being pumped.

Nvidia relies on independent tests

However, GamersNexus, a respected outlet in the PC building community for its rigorous testing, essentially came to the same conclusion earlier this week.

A video released Wednesday by the outlet, which inspected damaged adapters sent in by viewers and ran extensive tests and problem reports, showed the connectors they had wear linesimplying that they weren’t fully inserted into the slot.

GamersNexus even claims that some people seem to have lost a full connection by several millimeters. His video shows that a loose connection could cause the plug to heat up dramatically if it were connected badly and at an angle.

Nvidia’s post includes a picture of what the connector looks like when it’s not fully plugged in, and it seems much easier to lose than something that’s out a full 2mm and held at an angle (potentially due to cables being pulled back too tight) during installation).

It would be even easier to get lost with a third-party RTX 4090 card instead of the Nvidia version shown in the images below.

If you have one of these cards in your computer, you should probably double check that yours looks like the one below. It’s worth noting, however, that Nvidia may not be entirely blameless here. Another thing that jumps out from the posted image is that the connector has a lock key.

In theory, this is a feature that would prevent this sort of thing from happening, as long as it provides good feedback when you plug it in. According to GamersNexus, however, the adapters they don’t click into place audiblyeven when they are fully inserted.

Other than that, tests conducted by Nvidia and GamersNexus don’t seem to point to manufacturing defects as the main culprit (Wednesday’s outlet video claimed that debris left during manufacturing may have been an aggravating factor).

In any case, an anonymous spokesperson for the company told GamersNexus on Friday that “any problem with cable or gpu burnt, no matter cable or gpu will be processed” for a replacement.

The point, however, is another, and that is how it is possible that such high-cost components, rushed onto the market and already exhausted, have not been adequately tested.

Mainly because introducing a new connector standard out of thin air without an insertion clip, when for years all connectors have always had the clip is not very serious.

This has nothing to do with the unjustified cost of the new Nvidia is clear, it’s just that at least a more in-depth check would have been welcome. Starting the substitutions doesn’t change the fact that in the end they will have to wait these replacement solutions.