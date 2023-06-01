You will certainly know Nvidia, it is one of the companies that has always produced video cards that are highly appreciated by users. There are many reasons, obviously primarily due to excellent performance at a high but still affordable price. Today we want to talk to you the latest news about some of the company’s services!

NVIDIA increases support for DLSS, RT and Reflex

Today is a day full of announcements for the company. First we can celebrate a big expansion of the games which support DLSS and of course also Reflex. Here is the list:

Diablo IV: DLSS 3 and Reflex

System Shock Remake: DLSS 2 at launch

Honor of Kings World: DLSS 3 and ray tracing at launch

Ash Echoes: DLSS 3 and ray tracing at launch

Legend of Ymir: DLSS 3 and ray tracing at launch

Party Animals: DLSS 2 and Reflex at launch

Redfall: Reflex & DLSS 3 available now

Returnal: Reflex and DLSS 3 available now

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum: Reflex DLSS 3 and DLAA available now

Metal: Hellsinger: Reflex update coming soon

Furthermore, with the arrival of the GameReady driver version 535.98 there will be certification for both Diablo IV and the System Shock remake. What can I say, the company has brought us really good news!