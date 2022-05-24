During the keynote conference NVIDIA at COMPUTEX 2022 new news related to video games was given. 15 titles, among which we find Hitman 3 and F1 ® 2022, they already have support for DLSS. As well as other improvements to make its visual quality even better.

Of all of them it is perhaps Hitman 3 It was the one that got the most improvements. Its developers added the Nvidia DLSS along with opaque ray-traced highlights and shadows. With all options maxed out and ray tracing enabled, Agent 47’s adventure doubles its frame rate. It can even reach 4K quality.

The other games that will receive NVIDIA DLSS support are as follows:

F1® 2022, which will receive Nvidia DLSS support from July 1

Icarus, which will add Nvidia Reflex from June

Deep Rock Galactic

loopmancer

Warstride Challenges

LEAP, will allow DLSS support after June 1

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Turbo Sloths

Propnight

Hydroneer

My Time at Sandrock

Ghost

soda crisis

Nvidia also announced its push for the adoption of new technologies in games, in addition to the DLSS. One of them is reflex, which is already compatible with 3 games, 22 screens and 45 mice. Currently over 200 million gamers use Reflex ON every month, making it one of the company’s most successful technologies.

With these additions, Nvidia DLSS is now available for use in more than 180 games and applications. If you have any of the titles on the list, you might want to jump to them to see how much they’ve improved visually. We also have to keep up with their news to know what others will add to their growing catalog in the future.

What is Nvidia DLSS and how does it work?

DLSS are the acronyms for Deep Learn Super Sampling. This resource is an artificial intelligence that can be applied to games to smooth the edges of objects. To use it, NVIDIA captures images of games in normal conditions, as well as in very high resolutions. In this way they train AI so that it makes objects look as close to high quality as possible.

With it you can enjoy your games in enhanced visual quality. You can run a game with a lower resolution, but the AI ​​will take care of rebuilding it and making it look as good as possible. It should be noted that this technology is exclusive to Nvidia-RTX. Did you already know her?

