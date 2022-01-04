Although the pandemic once again prevented an edition of CES from taking place in person, today we had a special presentation by NVIDIA within the framework of this technological event. This is how the company recognized for its graphics cards revealed a very promising future full of different products for all types of consumer.

To get started, NVIDIA announced the RTX 3050. This model is the first 50-class desktop GPU to power the latest ray-traced games at over 60fps, and includes 2nd-gen RT cores as well as 3rd-gen Tensor cores for DLSS and AI. This model comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and It is priced at $ 249, and will be available January 27 from NVIDIA partners worldwide.

Along with this, more than 160 gaming and Studios laptops were revealed, which are based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, with second generation RT cores for ray tracing and third generation Tensor cores for DLSS and AI, creating the thinnest, lightest and most powerful laptops of all time. These laptops offer a wide range of form factors, such as dual displays, easels, convertibles and 14-inch screens, many G-SYNC and 1440p sports screens.

Two models in particular stand out here. To start, A gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was revealed. With 16GB of GDDR6, the RTX 3080 Ti offers higher performance than the desktop NVIDIA TITAN RTX. The price of these products is $ 2,499.

Alongside this, a new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti was also announced, which is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100fps at 1440p resolution. The RTX 3070 Ti laptops are priced at $ 1,499.

On the other hand, the Studio platform has expanded substantially. One of the most striking points is NVIDIA Canvas, a painting application that uses AI to generate images of landscapes from simple brush strokes. This was created from NVIDIA’s GauGAN2 research. The application produces images with a resolution 4 times higher than in the past, with five additional elements such as flowers and shrubs. This new version of Canvas is free to download here.

Along with Canvas, NVIDIA Studio has added NVIDIA Omniverse, which is available at no cost to millions of individual creators with GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs. The real-time 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation platform from NVIDIA allows artists, designers, and creators to connect and collaborate on leading design applications from their RTX-powered laptop or workstation. The most striking feature is the Omniverse Nucleus Cloud, which makes it easy to share “one-click to collaborate” scenes from Omniverse 3D. Artists can collaborate in real time from across the room or from the world without transferring massive data sets.

Similarly, 10 new games were announced with support for RTX, which use GPU-accelerated ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex gaming technologies to provide high levels of realism. Here we find The Day Before, Escape from Tarkov, Rainbow Six Extraction, iRacing, God of War, and more.

Lastly, GeForce Now, NVIDIA’s streaming platform, has a partnership with Electronic Arts, bringing Battlefield 4 Y Battlefield v to this service from today. On related topics, Samsung announced new displays with support for NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Editor’s Note:

Once again, NVIDIA has shown that its role in the PC industry is important. Not only all its advances in sections such as Studios and laptops are necessary for this type of technology to be more accessible, but the arrival of a new model of the RTX is essential at this time.

Via: NVIDIA