NVIDIA has announced four new games that support its AI-powered upscaling technology DLSS. In reality, the games in question also integrate other technologies from the RTX family, including Reflex and ray tracing, but evidently DLSS has more of an effect.

The games are Specter Divide, Supermoves, Star Wars Outlaws and Gori: Cuddly Carnage.

Spectre Divide is a 3v3 tactical shooter. Its strong point is the Duality system, with which players can control and switch between a second body, called Spectre, at any time. Supermoves is a competitive party game based on parkour, which allows players to run and climb buildings in first and third person, participating in different modes, such as the timed one called High Tide or the battle royale one simply called Royale. Gori: Cuddly Carnage is an action game that tells the story of the sentient synthetic animal Gori. If you want, you can try a demo before buying it. In the full game, it is possible to enhance the graphics with ray-traced reflections and shadows and accelerate performance with DLSS Super Resolution, ensuring the definitive experience on GeForce RTX GPUs.