NVIDIA has announced four new games that support its AI-powered upscaling technology DLSS. In reality, the games in question also integrate other technologies from the RTX family, including Reflex and ray tracing, but evidently DLSS has more of an effect.
The games are Specter Divide, Supermoves, Star Wars Outlaws and Gori: Cuddly Carnage.
Spectre Divide is a 3v3 tactical shooter. Its strong point is the Duality system, with which players can control and switch between a second body, called Spectre, at any time. Supermoves is a competitive party game based on parkour, which allows players to run and climb buildings in first and third person, participating in different modes, such as the timed one called High Tide or the battle royale one simply called Royale. Gori: Cuddly Carnage is an action game that tells the story of the sentient synthetic animal Gori. If you want, you can try a demo before buying it. In the full game, it is possible to enhance the graphics with ray-traced reflections and shadows and accelerate performance with DLSS Super Resolution, ensuring the definitive experience on GeForce RTX GPUs.
There’s also Star Wars Outlaws
Last but not least, Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft’s latest blockbuster, starring Key Vess. “You’ll be able to explore iconic Star Wars environments in ray-traced detail, powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 AI, which takes advantage of the performance of GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics to deliver an unparalleled PC experience. And with NVIDIA Reflex and its unbeatable responsiveness, you’ll always have the upper hand in thrilling battles with the Empire.” Just in case, there’s also a dedicated trailer which you can see below.
Finally, NVIDIA reminded that it is possible to get hold of the Star Wars Outlaws-themed bundle with GeForce RTX 40-series graphics through September 19Eligible graphics cards include: GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 SUPER, 4080, 4070 Ti SUPER, 4070 Ti, 4070 SUPER, and 4070. Desktop PCs and laptops with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop, RTX 4080 Laptop, or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU will receive a digital copy of the Standard Edition.
