The Nvidia H100 processor “Hopper”, which company CEO Jensen Huang unveiled in March, is expected to begin shipping next quarter. The processor has a whopping 80 billion transistors and measures 814 square millimeters, which is almost as large as physically possible with modern chip manufacturing equipment.

The H100 competes with huge, power-hungry AI processors like AMD’s MI250X, Google’s TPU v4, and Intel’s upcoming Ponte Vecchio. Such chips are giants that are most often found in the preferred environment for AI training systems, data centers filled with racks of computer equipment and hooked up with thick copper power cables.

The new chip embodies Nvidia’s evolution from a designer to graphics processing units used for AI-powered video games. The company did this by adapting GPUs for particular AI math, such as multiplying arrays of numbers.

Circuits to accelerate AI are becoming more and more important as they go technology comes to everything, from iPhones to Aurora, which is supposed to be the fastest supercomputer in the world. Chips like the H100 are critical for speeding up tasks like training an AI model to translate live speech from one language to another or to automatically generate video subtitles.

Faster performance means AI developers can tackle more challenging tasks like autonomous vehicles and accelerate their experimentation, but one of the biggest areas for improvement is processing language.

Linley Gwennap, an analyst at TechInsights, says the H100, along with Nvidia’s software tools, solidifies its position in the AI ​​processor market. “Nvidia dominates its competitors”Gwennap wrote in a report in April.

Pindrop, a longtime Nvidia customer who uses AI-based voice analytics to help customer service reps authenticate legitimate customers and spot scammers, says the chip maker’s steady progress has allowed it to expand. to the identification of deepfake audio. Deepfakes are sophisticated computer simulations that can be used to perpetrate fraud or spread disinformation.

“We couldn’t get there if we didn’t have the latest generation of Nvidia GPUs”said Ellie Khoury, the company’s research director.

Nvidia H100: how does it work and how powerful is it really?

Training their artificial intelligence system involves processing a huge amount of information, including audio data of 100,000 voices, each manipulated in different ways to simulate things like background chatter and bad phone connections. That’s why H100 advances, such as expanded memory and faster processing, are important to AI customers.

Nvidia estimates its H100 to be six times faster overall than the A100 predecessor launched by the company two years ago. An important area that certainly benefits is natural language processing. Also known as NLP, the AI ​​domain helps computers understand your speech, summarize documents, and translate languages, among other tasks.

Nvidia is a strong player in NLP, a pioneering field of AI. Google’s Palm AI system can separate cause and effect in a sentence, write programming code, explain jokes and play the movie game “Emoji”. But Nvidia’s flexible GPUs are popular with researchers. For example, Facebook’s parent company Meta this week released sophisticated NLP technology for free to accelerate AI research and runs on 16 Nvidia GPUs.

With the H100, NLP researchers and product developers can work faster, said Ian Buck, vice president of Nvidia’s Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing Group.

“What took months should take less than a week.”

The H100 offers a big step forward in transformers, an AI technology created by Google able to assess the importance of the context around words and detect subtle relationships between information in one area and another.

Data such as photos, voice, and text used to train AI often need to be carefully labeled before use, but transformer-based AI models can use raw data such as vast stretches of text on the web, Aidan Gomez said. co-founder of the start of language AI Consistent.

“He reads the Internet. Consume the Internet “Gomez said, hence the artificial intelligence model transform that raw data into useful information that captures what humans know about the world. The effect transformers “They have carried my timeline forward for decades” when it comes to the pace of AI progress.

We will all benefit from the H100’s ability to accelerate AI research and development, said Hang Liu, assistant professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology. Amazon can spot more fake reviews, chip makers can better arrange chip circuits, and a computer can turn your words into Chinese as you speak to them, she said.