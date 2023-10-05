The CEO of NVIDIA announces the new dates of the long-awaited GTC which this year will be held on March 18, 2024 with many news on AI and beyond.

The CEO of NVIDIAJensen Huang, announced that the Graphics Technology Conference will make its return early next year. The event will be held on March 18, 2024 at the San Jose Conventional Center. The company also released the first details on the topics of the conference, which will give us a more in-depth look at the future of artificial intelligence. It’s no surprise that NVIDIA is betting heavily on AI, making it the main focus of its software development. This strategy has already led to tangible results, such as DLSS 3.5 recently announced and released, which is already appreciable in the Phantom Liberty expansion of Cyberpunk 2077.

The future of artificial intelligence according to NVIDIA NVIDIA has made artificial intelligence the centerpiece of its lineup As for the future of NVIDIA, although it is still early to define what direction artificial intelligence for businesses will take, the company has invested heavily in this area. Industry analysts have formulated estimates and projections that indicate how NVIDIA could triple the value of its shares and, consequently, of the invested capital, in the space of a few years. See also Activision Blizzard withheld raises from union campaigners, NLRB finds It is therefore natural that the main theme of the GTC is centered on artificial intelligence. This raises great curiosity about how NVIDIA intends to use this technology, both through its current suite of products and through new programs capable of further improving the optimizations and graphic rendering of multimedia and video game content.