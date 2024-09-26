Technology never stands still, and the NVIDIA It is the one that is most aware of this, since they are dedicated to the production of graphics cards, which change every two or three years according to the demands made by new computer programs or video games. The last line is number 40, but apparently they are already preparing for the next one, or at least that is the information that has been released on the different sites on the internet.

Leaks suggest that the next graphics card GeForce RTX 5090 will have 32GB GDDR7 memory and demanding power requirements. This has been made known by the hardware insider Kopite7kimiadding that the GPU could consume up to 600 wattswhich represents a significant increase compared to the 450 watts that requires the RTX 4090 current. Although it has not been clarified whether this power consumption corresponds only to the chip or to the entire board, the new card appears to be one of the most demanding to date.

In addition to the 32 GB of memory, the RTX 5090 would also include a bus 512 bit and a total of 21,760 CUDA coresfeatures that position it as one of the most powerful graphics cards that Nvidia has developed. This increase in suggests that the card is aimed at delivering superior performance for extremely demanding tasks, such as 8K gaming, 4K video editing, and artificial intelligence applications.

The report also adds that the RTX 5080 will arrive with 16GB GDDR7 memorya bus 256 bit and 10,752 CUDA coresconsuming around 400 wattsan increase compared to the 320 watts of the RTX 4080.

While these leaks have not been officially confirmed, Kopite7kimi has been correct on several previous occasions, including details of the cards RTX 3090, RTX 3080and the release dates of the series RTX 40. We may hear more details during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the beginning of 2025. This would usher in a new era in graphics performance, although it also raises questions about how users will handle the increasing power requirements these cards impose.

Via: The Verge