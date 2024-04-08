After the recent launch of the GeForce RTX 40 Super, the latest line of GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture released at the beginning of the year, NVIDIA could soon present the brand new “Blackwell” video cards led by the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. The green team has already presented the new Blackwell GPUs intended for the AI ​​segment and, according to the latest rumors from Asia, is planning to launch the consumer range GeForce RTX 50 later this year .

GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 later this year

NVIDIA Blackwell chips dedicated to AI

According to rumors, NVIDIA is focusing its efforts on the next launch of high-end video cards for gaming, among which stand out GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080all in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The rumor comes directly from the Asian channel UDN and brings into play the main manufacturers of graphics cards for gaming: according to what has been reported, ASUS, MSI, Gygabite and other market players are preparing for the arrival of the next generation of NVIDIA GPUs, which will lead to an increase in prices of high-end cards.

As stated in the report: “After NVIDIA's announcements in the artificial intelligence sector, graphics card manufacturers also continue to present new products. Graphics card makers expect NVIDIA's new RTX 50 series GPUs to be unveiled in the fourth quarter. Initially, they will focus on the higher-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 lines. Companies are optimistic that the launch of NVIDIA's biannual GPU refresh will help card makers increase current year sales and drive up the average unit price of graphics cards“.