With the upcoming release of GeForce RTX 4050, it would seem that the NVIDIA line-up for this generation is probably complete and, for this year and probably also for the next, we will not see any new graphics cards arriving on the market. It is news of a few days ago the cancellation of the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, a GPU that should have represented the pinnacle of the current range, of which, however, very little was known and perhaps it was never really in the plans of the Californian company, due to a not exactly favorable trend in terms of sales of the 40 series. If NVIDIA has really thought of an enhanced version of the RTX 4090, this will most likely undergo the same path as the RTX 4080, which subsequently became the current RTX 4070 Ti. In this case, however, the whole project will move to the next series, the future GeForce RTX 5000and although apparently far from an official announcement, the rumors that gravitate around the specifications are already numerous.

New generation, new architecture Will the alleged GeForce RTX 4090 Ti become the GeForce RTX 5090? The first element that could distinguish the next generation of GPUs lies in the architecture, a change that we have seen NVIDIA undertake with each new series. In fact, we are already talking about “Ada-Next”a name that at the moment can mean both an evolution of the current Lovelace or a deeper change to adapt to important innovations. As mentioned in the news of the cancellation of the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, the next flagship card from NVIDIA, which we assume to be the RTX 5090could be based on a 512-bit bus interface. This number, to date, is quite impressive as the current RTX 4090 stops the count at 384 bit for a total memory capacity of 24 GB up to a maximum of 48 GB; with a 512-bit bus interface, this capacity could reach 32 GB with a theoretical maximum of 64 GB of memory.