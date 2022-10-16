The embargo set for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 has just expired and we can finally reveal to you just how phenomenal this graphics card is from a performance standpoint, and that could only be so given its $ 1600 / £ 1650 / € 1979 price tag. The full review on the Eurogamer pages will arrive as soon as possible, but Digital Foundry has had such a great deal of work on this project that we have just managed to finish the video review in time for the embargo to expire. In this preliminary article, however, we wanted to share our thoughts on this interesting but certainly expensive product with Eurogamer readers.

First of all, we believe it is important to point out that the power level of this GPU sees a performance leap such that the peripheral components of a gaming PC may have difficulty fully exploiting this new graphics card. The 1080p and 1440p performance measurements of this GPU are practically insignificant, even with tests performed on our powerful Core i9 12900K overclocked to 5.2GHz on all core performance – there is definitely a CPU limit situation. This scenario also translates to some 4K benchmarks without ray tracing. And even if you activate the latter, opting for DLSS in performance mode (with an internal 1080p base image) can cause your processor to limit the performance of the RTX 3090.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 – the Digital Foundry video review.

Over the past few weeks, it has been really interesting to even just ‘experience’ this graphics card for PC gaming. We used a 120Hz LG OLED CX 4K screen as a screen, a great match for the RTX 4090. We didn’t have to worry about settings or performance. We would venture the claim that for gaming without ray tracing the graphics problem is finally solved. And what about ray tracing? There is no need to worry here either, thanks to DLSS. However, if we did not have a 4K 120Hz screen, the question arises whether it can really serve the 4090, but this is only our opinion deriving from the tests performed with this graphics card. In any case, the video review below gives you all the numbers you need to get your idea.

Since the performance data is ready and our video capture analysis is already in the Eurogamer system, here’s what the benchmarks look like. The RTX 4090 provides the biggest performance leap over the previous generation in 4K ray traced gaming, so here’s a bit of RT benchmarking at all major resolutions.

Dying Light 2 Ultra RT, TAA, DX12





Cyberpunk 2077, Ultra RT, DX12, TAA





Control, High, High RT, DX12, TAA





In Dying Light 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 at ultra details and RT there is a huge performance leap, much higher than the usual ones from generation to generation of GPUs. In the Techland game we have a + 74% performance with the RTX 4090 compared to the top of the range of the last generation, the RTX 3090 Ti. This increase comes to + 94% compared to the RTX 3090. The results before us also demonstrate the enormous difficulties that AMD has in ray tracing performance: there is a mountain to climb here.

And with Cyberpunk 2077? A + 86% boost over the RTX 3090 Ti, and the new GPU doubles the performance of the RTX 3090. But Control sees a smaller performance boost in the game’s infamous Corridor of Doom (our favorite stress test), more in line with the games without RT.

The Eurogamer review is coming and has nine pages! There you will find more detailed data, more detailed analysis and lots of tests with a large number of games, as well as a deeper analysis of Nvidia’s revolutionary new technology, DLSS 3.

