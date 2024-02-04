The world of computers is always constantly evolving, as video games will always be launched that require more resources from the various machines on the market, and for the equipment to be durable for people, it is always important to buy a decent and clear processor, cards Graphics are the essential gear for everything to work. Precisely for that reason, NVIDIA does not let its products launch, and now they released new additions that aspiring to buy their PC they will take into consideration.

The company revealed the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, which will implement several improvements compared to its predecessors, including a greater number of cores, so that the heaviest tasks do not pose a challenge for the machine to handle, adding to this the expanded capacity of the VRAM. It has 16 GB of GDDR6X memory and a 256-bit memory bus, and according to the data provided by NVIDIAis the ideal tool not only for gaming, but also for editing videos at high resolutions.

Here you can see its trailer:

Among the specific data of this new graphics card, they mention that it will be 1.6 times faster than the previous one. With the use of technology DLSS 3 (Deep Learning Super Sampling), The GPU can achieve up to 2.5 times more frames per second in industry-large games, while maintaining quality due to built-in artificial intelligence. That is to say, many of the titles that come out in about 5 years will be able to be addressed without any type of problem by the PC.

It is worth mentioning that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER It is now available in different computer component stores, including purchase in-house. amazoneither with the store as is or with third parties that sell it on said channels. For its part, in the United States it is possible to buy it on the page, a much safer access that offers the always effective guarantee that allows you to change the part in case of any defect.

Editor's note: These new cards are constantly going on sale, although it is always good to have the current versions if you are thinking about investing in one of these machines. Still, I'll stick with the one I already have until I simply can't go on anymore.