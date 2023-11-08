A name layer for a new GPU from NVIDIA emerged from a package: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER . Why strange? Because it contains both “Ti” and “SUPER”, which normally indicate different lines of GPU , although from the same family. In short, it is the first time that they have been used together, so much so that it has sparked speculation about the birth of a new line of GPUs, that of the RTX Ti Super.

The one who stole the image was MEGAsizeGPU, who didn’t really like the choice made by NVIDIA, as can be read in his post on X:

Of course for now there is nothing officially confirmed, but the source of information is considered very reliable on things relating to the GPU sector, NVIDIA in particular. If the image were authentic, it would confirm the new brand for this specific SKU, which is expected to have a design in line with that of the Founders Edition.

Talking about specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is expected to have AD103-275 / AD102-175 GPU SKUs with 8,448 cores in both variants and 48MB L2 cache. The TBP should be close to 285W, like that of the 4070 Ti model. The increase in cores compared to the RTX 4070 Ti should therefore be 10%, while the energy consumption should be in line with the other cards in the family.