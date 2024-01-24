













NVIDIA: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is now available and is great for gaming at 1440 and 4k









It is worth noting that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 ti Super comes with a new Game Ready driver which offers support for a new feature, RTX Video HDR.

It was also announced that new games are coming that will take advantage of DLSS technology and are Enshrouded, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, TEKKEN 8 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

It is worth noting that the 4070 Super model is now available, however, the 4070 Ti Super is the one that you can already find in specialized stores or with your various distributors.

The suggested price of the RTX 4070 Ti Super is $799 and it comes with more cores and memory, increasing the frame buffer to 16 GB with a 256-bit memory bus. As we mentioned, it is perfect for playing at 1440 or 4K with some very specific games.

It goes without saying that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is 1.6 times faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and 2.5 times faster with DLSS 3 in games with considerable graphical demands.

NVIDIA has a new Game Ready driver with the launch of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super

Keep in mind that at the same time that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is available, we will have a new Game Ready controller which is designed to receive the newest games that you expect to work fully with your computer:

Enshrouded – Launching in Early Access, gamers with GeForce RTX can immediately activate DLSS 2 to boost frame rates by 93% on average at 4K, with maximum settings enabled.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – launching January 26 with DLSS 3

TEKKEN 8 – launching January 26 with DLSS 2

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – launching February 2 with ray tracing, DLSS Super Resolution and DLAA.

Diablo IV's Season of the Construct supports DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex, and will receive a ray tracing update in March.

Source: NVIDIA

