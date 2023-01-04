The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is ready to hit the market starting January 5th; find out with us how much money it will take to buy it in Italy.

As you well know, CES 2023 has officially begun and the first to tread the digital "stage" with announcements of new products were ASUS, Intel, LG, Samsung and NVIDIA. The latter's announcements were certainly among the most awaited despite the many rumors having already amply predicted the content of the conference and also most of the technical specifications of the products presented. In addition to having formalized the "smooth" version of the whole family of mobile GPUs that will soon arrive on the market, we have finally also taken a more in-depth and official look at the much-discussed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti reviewed today. The rumors proved to be well founded and the latest addition to the RTX 40 range does not present any real news, confirming itself to be the 12 GB RTX 4080 presented last year together with the cards already on sale for a few months: the 16 GB RTX 4080 and the new RTX 4090 flagship. What differentiates the 4070 Ti from its bigger and more powerful sisters, however, is its marketing. Indeed this GPU will be available starting tomorrow, January 5thbut there won't be any Founders Edition waiting for us on the official NVIDIA website, but all the space will be offered to third-party manufacturers.

$799? No, not really



$799? No, not really



The RTX family expands with the newcomer GeForce RTX 4070 Ti And it is precisely here that the controversies and understandable discontent of consumers arise. Why has NVIDIA declared, or rather recommended, a retail price starting at $799 if there are no Founders editions? Unfortunately there is no simple answer and there are no concrete facts or statements from American society as to why this choice was made. However, all this gives the green light to third-party manufacturers, the only ones able to market the much talked about RTX 4070 Ti by imposing the preferred price. In addition to the foreseeable increase by the manufacturer and the taxes to be calculated, on balance, in Italy, the starting cost turns into €919. We all would have hoped for a little less but we didn't even expect a miracle despite the current condition of the graphics card market, which has fallen sharply in recent years. NVIDIA, with its dominant position in the sector, can without a doubt play the bullish game without too much guilt and raise the price bar as long as the profit margin remains acceptable for its corporate accounts.