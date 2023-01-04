The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is ready to hit the market starting January 5th; find out with us how much money it will take to buy it in Italy.
As you well know, CES 2023 has officially begun and the first to tread the digital “stage” with announcements of new products were ASUS, Intel, LG, Samsung and NVIDIA. The latter’s announcements were certainly among the most awaited despite the many rumors having already amply predicted the content of the conference and also most of the technical specifications of the products presented. In addition to having formalized the “smooth” version of the whole family of mobile GPUs that will soon arrive on the market, we have finally also taken a more in-depth and official look at the much-discussed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti reviewed today.
The rumors proved to be well founded and the latest addition to the RTX 40 range does not present any real news, confirming itself to be the 12 GB RTX 4080 presented last year together with the cards already on sale for a few months: the 16 GB RTX 4080 and the new RTX 4090 flagship. What differentiates the 4070 Ti from its bigger and more powerful sisters, however, is its marketing. Indeed this GPU will be available starting tomorrow, January 5thbut there won’t be any Founders Edition waiting for us on the official NVIDIA website, but all the space will be offered to third-party manufacturers.
$799? No, not really
And it is precisely here that the controversies and understandable discontent of consumers arise. Why has NVIDIA declared, or rather recommended, a retail price starting at $799 if there are no Founders editions? Unfortunately there is no simple answer and there are no concrete facts or statements from American society as to why this choice was made. However, all this gives the green light to third-party manufacturers, the only ones able to market the much talked about RTX 4070 Ti by imposing the preferred price.
In addition to the foreseeable increase by the manufacturer and the taxes to be calculated, on balance, in Italy, the starting cost turns into €919. We all would have hoped for a little less but we didn’t even expect a miracle despite the current condition of the graphics card market, which has fallen sharply in recent years. NVIDIA, with its dominant position in the sector, can without a doubt play the bullish game without too much guilt and raise the price bar as long as the profit margin remains acceptable for its corporate accounts.
Sales boom or flop?
As you can see, the prices of the various RTX 4070 Ti tend to move away even a lot from those € 919 recommended by NVIDIA. To make the situation worse, there will certainly be a mark-up on the price by the retailers that we have been able to notice from one store to another even before the launch. Only a few allow you to preview the price, while many others will only show their availability and sales values starting tomorrow, January 5th.
According to some countdowns, the actual availability for sale can be found on websites will leave tomorrow at 15:00. Will it be an assault or a flop? It must be said that although the RTX 4070 Ti is to be considered a mid-range card, its price on the market is not at all, and this in itself should discourage many. At the same time, those faced with buying a new PC from a 20 or 30 series might consider the 4070 Ti a long-term investment.
What is certain is that the cost of video cards has increased at a dizzying rate in the last 6 years and the RTX 4070 Ti, net of exceptional performance, requires a huge expense for a GPU that “technically” stands in the mid-range. But times have changed, prices as well, and probably a downward adjustment in prices is not on the horizon; therefore, will you be brave or will you wait some time before thinking about buying?
