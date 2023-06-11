There is no official announcement yet, but according to some industry insiders it seems that Nvidia intend to launch the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB sooner than expected, with the arrival possibly set for this month, i.e June 2023instead of July.

Although a precise timing had not yet been communicated, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB video memory was scheduled for July 2023, but the company may have decided to anticipate its launch, thus separating it from the arrival of the Ti variantwhich remains set for July 2023.

The initial idea was therefore a side-by-side launch of both models, but it seems that the reduced version is expected about a month in advance. For the rest, the RTX 4060 Ti with 16 GB memory remains scheduled for July 2023.

According to reports from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter, which is considered a fairly reliable source for leaks on the arrival of video cards on the market, the expected launch window for the 4060 non-Ti would be at this point the end of the monthso it would still be a shift of a few weeks.

The RTX 4060 8GB clearly falls short of other cards in the same family, but should be marketed at a price relatively low. According to reports, the American one should amount to 299 dollars, which is lower than what was the launch price of the RTX 3060, even if the latter has always had the actual price strongly conditioned by the shortage of stocks on the market, therefore at a cost that was always much higher than expected.

Last month we published a review for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, calling it a GPU that aims for 1080p at an affordable price.