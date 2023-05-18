Despite the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is still uncertain, the Redmond giant is already starting to honor the ten-year agreement with NVIDIA to bring the cloud gaming service Nvidia GeForce NOW the Xbox Studios games. The first is Gears 5, available now for subscribers. Deathloop, Grounded and Pentiment will follow on May 25th.

Sarah Bond, vice president of Xbox, announced on the pages of Xbox Wire that this is just the beginning and therefore should arrive in the coming weeks even other PC games of Microsoft first parties.

It is important to clarify that for the moment, Xbox Game Studios games are usable with GeForce NOW on PC via Steam or Epic Games StoreMac, SHIELD TV, and Android devices.

Instead for now they are not compatible those purchased from the Microsoft Store (and that should also include those “on loan” with Game Pass, which is not mentioned). However, the company said it is already working to include its store among those supported within the next few months.

Sarah Bond added that this is just the first of the company’s efforts to make Xbox Studios PC games available on numerous cloud services. For example, they will follow Boosteroid, Ubitus, EE and Nware in the next future.

Phil Spencer, the head of the Xbox division, commented on the announcement on Twitter, saying, “Today’s announcement marks a huge milestone in our promise to bring more games to more people, however they choose to play.”