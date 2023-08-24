THE PC Game Pass games I am available starting today for subscribers to GeForce NOW also have a subscription to the Microsoft service. The catalog of the NVIDIA streaming platform is therefore enriched.

If you have read our special on the arrival of PC Game Pass games on GeForce NOW, you already know how things are and that this novelty is the result of the ten-year agreement signed by NVIDIA and Microsoft regarding the cloud.

The GeForce NOW platform has introduced a Xbox button which allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers to access the entire library of the Microsoft service via streaming, or as an alternative to the games they have regularly purchased.

Beyond that, it debuts this week on GeForce NOW a large selection of Xbox titles, which includes Gears 5, Deathloop. Pentiment, Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition and Grounded.