Nvidia GeForce Now now lets you play 4K on Mac and PCso you won’t need a ShieldTV neither a 3090 card to get a high resolution.

This cloud gaming service didn’t offer this feature outside of its own device, but things will change on both these platforms and mobile.

Nvidia already allows you to watch your games in 4K and at 60 fps, but it is necessary to point out that this is only possible through native apps on PCnot in its browser mode or on LG and Samsung screens, where it will stay at 1080p.

Of course you will need a monitor that supports this quality to see it in all its splendor, otherwise, even if you force it, your hardware will lower the quality and consume a lot of data. It doesn’t seem like a good idea, but it has some advantages.

Now they will look much better. Image: Nvidia.

Everything seems to indicate that the transmission quality, in terms of performance, is much better, since the servers have to force themselves to transmit data more efficiently. Let’s say you’ll have better execution but higher resource usage and the same visual quality.

Nvidia GeForce lets you game at 4K on PC and Mac, but you need power

We mentioned above that you won’t need a 3090 card in your PC to experience 4K, but you will need a 3080, so lower models won’t be able to fully exploit its capabilities either.

Additionally, the models Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Y OnePlus 9 Pro they will expand your refresh rate to 1080p with 120Hz.

Mobile phones also win. Image: Propeller Club.

This enhancement is sure to significantly change the experience subscribers have when playing on their personal computers and mobile devices, so they can get more out of it.

