This week’s new GFN Thursday brings more news than usual: in addition to the 9 games added to the catalogamong which we find very interesting novelties such as Kunitsu-Gami and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, also start the summer discounts which allow you to purchase the Priority and Ultimate subscriptions at half price.

From now through August 18, anyone who wants to try GeForce NOW or upgrade their membership can purchase a 1-month or 6-month Ultimate or Priority membership for half the standard price.

In this case, as summarized in the table below, the prices practiced in this period are the following:

Priority Membership – $4.99 per month instead of $9.99

Ultimate Membership – $9.99 per month instead of $19.99

We remind you that NVIDIA GeForce Now can also be used in the free tier, which however allows a maximum of 1 hour of session, in addition to the absence of the most advanced technologies.