This week’s new GFN Thursday brings more news than usual: in addition to the 9 games added to the catalogamong which we find very interesting novelties such as Kunitsu-Gami and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, also start the summer discounts which allow you to purchase the Priority and Ultimate subscriptions at half price.
From now through August 18, anyone who wants to try GeForce NOW or upgrade their membership can purchase a 1-month or 6-month Ultimate or Priority membership for half the standard price.
In this case, as summarized in the table below, the prices practiced in this period are the following:
- Priority Membership – $4.99 per month instead of $9.99
- Ultimate Membership – $9.99 per month instead of $19.99
We remind you that NVIDIA GeForce Now can also be used in the free tier, which however allows a maximum of 1 hour of session, in addition to the absence of the most advanced technologies.
New additions of the month
The Priority subscription allows you to play for 6-hour sessions and take advantage of more advanced technologies with RTX up to 1080p and 60 fps, while the Ultimate tier has 8-hour sessions and takes advantage of the full technology of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, up to 4K and 120 fps. To mark the occasion, 9 more titles have also been added to the ever-expanding playable catalog of NVIDIA GeForce Now.
So let’s see the list of games of the week:
- The Crust (New Steam Release, 07/15)
- Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New Steam Release, 07/16)
- Nobody Wants To Die (New Steam Release, 07/17)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, 7/18)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, 7/18)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (New Steam Release, 07/19)
- Norland (New Steam Release, 07/18)
- Content Warning (Steam)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)
