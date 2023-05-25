Nvidia GeForce Now has seen the arrival in its streaming catalog of Grounded, Deathloop, Pentiment and other titles, a total of twelve new games available to subscribers to the service starting this week.

A few days after the debut of Gears 5 on GeForce NOW, the partnership between NVIDIA and Microsoft therefore continues to strengthen with different options to enjoy these experiences up to 1080p and 60 fps (Priority users) or up to 4K and 120 fps (Ultimate users ) by skipping the waiting lines.

“Play multiplayer in Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded and try to survive together in a vast and treacherous courtyard after being reduced to the size of an ant,” NVIDIA’s press release reads.

“Pentiment is also from Obsidian Entertainment, the RPG mentioned in several Games of the Year lists in 2022. Solve a series of high-profile murders set in a period of great upheaval in European history, where every small decision can have a great impact on this narrative adventure.”

“In Arkane Lyon’s first-person action-adventure shooter, Deathloop, you play as a skilled assassin, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity, in the company of a great rival. Learn from each loop, try new approaches and break the circle.”

Here is the list with all the new games available this week on GeForce NOW: