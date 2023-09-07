The catalog of Nvidia GeForce NOW it expands by introducing 16 new games compatible with the service, half of which is included and usable through PC Game Passsuch as Atomic Heart and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

As you probably know if you have read our in-depth analysis on the arrival of PC Game Pass games on GeForce NOW, it is now possible to start part of the green-crusted service catalog by taking advantage of NVIDIA’s cloud gaming, with the list of compatible titles expanding over the course of the time.

Among the news of this week’s GeForceNOW there are also games that have recently arrived on the market, namely the adventure based on puzzles and linguistic intrigue Chants of Sennaar (here is our review), the free-to-play Korean shooter SYNCED and the cooperative action set in the Void Crew space.