Nvidia it’s certainly not an unknown brand and we recently told you about the new 4090 fusing connectors here. Together with AMD and recently also Intel, it competes for the GPU market. Today we are here to bring you some rather bizarre and somewhat sad news which concerns the 1060. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

NVIDIA: GeForce GTX 1060 is no longer on the e-store podium!

In 2016, the NVIDIA 1060 came out, very popular video cards due to the quality and above all the very competitive price that guaranteed performance that was not insignificant. It goes without saying that precisely for these two characteristics, the product has won a huge slice of customers becoming for 5 years the video card most used by PC gamers, or at least that’s what Valve polls claim.

Valve surveys are voluntary and this must be said before diving into the heart of the news, as they are certainly not super accurate. Anyway, times change and the hegemony of this card is over. Below we post a screenshot of the public data made available by Valve showing how the first place has been stolen by another NVIDIA GPU. In short, time passes and now new technologies have led users to update their PC!