NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010 is a new graphics card with which the green giant will complement its offer of dedicated for the input range. It has appeared on the official support page and is expected to launch soon, although it is unknown if it will be sold in retail or exclusively for OEM.

NVIDIA just announced the new RTX 30 Mobile for notebooks at CES and its partners have anticipated the launch of the RTX 3060 to complete the lineup for desktop computers. The company dominates all segments of dedicated graphics and wants to maintain its position. Or you simply want to get rid of excess stock of Pascal architecture chips once the new Ampere models are released.

In any case, it will be of interest for a low-end or entry level that is also necessary and that in addition to being used for casual games, it is interesting for other types of equipment such as those for ‘home theater’ or mini-PCs.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010, features

This model aims to replace the GT 710 based on the Kepler GK208 core that was originally released in 2016. It would be based on the Pascal GP108 GPU debuted in the GT 1030. This chip is made by Samsung in 14nm processes and is quite small compared to the high-end: only 74mm² and 1.8 billion transistors.

The GT 1010 will be a lowered version of the GT 1030, starting with its stream processors that go from 384 to 256 cores, as well as the 16 texture mapping units and 16 ROPs also trimmed. The GPU runs at a frequency of 1228 MHz, which can be boosted up to 1468 MHz in turbo mode. You will only have one version with 2 Gbytes of GDDR5 dedicated memory on a 64-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010 measures 147mm long and features a cooling solution that occupies a single PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slot. It does not require any additional power connector, since its power consumption will be 30 W maximum and you will only need a 200 watt power supply. It includes two DVI video outputs and one mini-HDMI.

Clearly it is not a card dedicated to games except for casual ones that do not need great graphic power and we see it more focused on basic PCs or home theater systems. Its price should be very economical and we will have to wait for the official announcement to know if we can buy it in retail or will only be used by system integrators.