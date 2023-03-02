Nvidia today released a new version of his GeForce Gameready drivers for its GPUs, version 531.18, which introduces a big novelty: the function RTX Video Super Resolutionwhich improves the rendering of old videos using artificial intelligence.

In fact it is a technology of upscaling via AI, working in Chrome and Edge, which enhances videos by increasing their sharpness and reducing graphical artifacts.

Videos from 360p up to 1440p at 144Hz are supported, which are stretched up to 4K. This impressive upscaling technology was previously only available on the Shield TV, but has now been ported to all 30-series and 40-series cards.

The fact that it works with any video stream viewable via browser, allows you to use RTX Video Super Resolution even with Twitch streams and with Netflixthus reaching 4K even without paying for the highest end of the service.

RTX Video Super Resolution is not the first artificial intelligence technology introduced by Nvidia. Just think about dlls (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to have another example, which is also very famous and loved. Just last month the company rolled out the Eye Contact feature on Nvidia Broadcast, which uses artificial intelligence to make it seem like you’re always looking at the screen, even when you’re distracted.

To download the drivers, go to Nvidia download page.