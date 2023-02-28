Nvidia announced the availability of the new ones Game Ready Drivers For Atomic Heart And The Finals, the free-to-play from Embark Studios which will make its beta debut starting March 7th. Not only that: the drivers also introduce support for RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) technology for upscaling streaming video via AI.

In recent days we have tried the PC version of Atomic Heart, discovering that it is already compatible with the DLSS 3 and the Frame generationwhich thanks to the new Game Ready Drivers will further improve the performance of the Mundfish title, already very well optimized in itself.

According to the press release from NVIDIA, the combination of these technologies produces a boost equal to 90% and up to 184 fps at 4K with the RTX 4090 and equal to 80% and up to 146 fps at 4K with the RTX 4080, while with the RTX 4070 Ti at 1440p and DLSS 3 the performance increases by 62% to reach 160 fps.

As for The Finals, Nvidia Reflex goes to reduce latency up to 55% in order to increase the responsiveness and accuracy of the gameplay, so as to give users who use it a significant competitive advantage.

Finally there is the technology RTX Video Super Resolutionan AI-powered upscaler that sharpens low-resolution streaming video when played in Chrome or Edge browsers on 1440p or 4K displays.

The list of games that support optimizations via GeForce Experience has seven new titles: