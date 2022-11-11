Understanding how we can use existing data in companies to increase results has been one of the greatest assets in recent years. According to a KPMG survey, only 32% of the telecom sector fully uses available data in their processes as a competitive advantage and less than 10% of the sector considers itself mature enough, with optimal data governance and data quality. This has changed and, increasingly, data helps companies to increase their revenues, productivity and several other indicators.

With this data intelligence as the basis of their business and a great knowledge of the tax segment, 4intelligence and Bravo identified an opportunity to create a business model on top of companies’ tax bases, generating value for them using these new inputs. The secret to this lies in the qualification level of the databases. “It has a lot of quality and is already standardized, making it much easier to generate insights,” Bruno Rezende, CEO of 4intelligence, told DINHEIRO.

A Plug N Play solution – which requires minimal effort from companies to install the product – that starts making predictions on the first day of use. “It is enough to define the problem, the predictive model and bring this data to the software”, said Rezende. In addition, the platform has a no-code user interface, in which the employees responsible for its use do not need to write any line of code for its operation, nor do they have any programming knowledge. “What we’re taking out of the equation here is the whole code part, which is an additional constraint,” she said.

DECISION MAKING In the conception of the project, the perception of Bravo, a company native to the tax area, is that the segment in Brazil can exert more influence in decision-making, unlike what happens today. Marcos Gimenez, CEO of Bravo, stated that the sector’s employees mostly deal with back office processes. In other words, “exclusively administrative and operational processes”, he said. However, this information contained in invoices can be transformed into intelligent analysis, enabling companies to carry out sales projections at both strategic and operational levels, identifying seasonality, price sensitivity, marketing impacts and economic cycles.

Bravo provides technological, advisory and service outsourcing solutions in the tax and tax areas, based on the concept of BPO 4.0 (Financial Process Outsourcing), with artificial intelligence and robotics aimed at tax processes. “This is something with the potential to transform the market itself, helping professionals in the area with the necessary tools to contribute more intelligence to the strategic planning of organizations,” said Gimenez.

The partnership began in September 2022 and, at the beginning, the services will be available to the major brands in Bravo’s customer base – and later to more than 4,000 companies in different segments. The expectation is to improve forecasts by 30% and generate joint revenue for the two companies of R$ 100 million.

In summary, the proposal is a way of democratizing and decentralizing the generation of intelligence in companies, which today is concentrated in small nuclei. With the resources and the quality database, it is possible to make this more comprehensive and involve the tax area throughout the process. As Rezende, from 4intelligence summarizes, “we see professionals who are sitting and who have this information, but have no idea what they can do with it”.