French law enforcement, following input from the antitrust body, have searched the local offices of NVIDIAfor suspicion anti-competitive practices. Confirmation of the name of the affected company was given by the Wall Street Journal, which also specified the sector of the alleged anti-competitive practices: that of video cards.

As specified byFrench antitrust, searches do not presuppose that the law has been violated. Any crimes will be examined during in-depth investigations and then prosecuted in court.

The Wall Street Journal also noted that French authorities are concerned about NVIDIA’s dominance of the tech sector, which could exclude smaller companies and startups.