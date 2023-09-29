French law enforcement, following input from the antitrust body, have searched the local offices of NVIDIAfor suspicion anti-competitive practices. Confirmation of the name of the affected company was given by the Wall Street Journal, which also specified the sector of the alleged anti-competitive practices: that of video cards.
As specified byFrench antitrust, searches do not presuppose that the law has been violated. Any crimes will be examined during in-depth investigations and then prosecuted in court.
The Wall Street Journal also noted that French authorities are concerned about NVIDIA’s dominance of the tech sector, which could exclude smaller companies and startups.
Little information
Details about what happened are really scarce and, as mentioned, NVIDIA’s suspected anti-competitive practices could just be a false alarm.
Recently the GeForce company has assumed a position of market leader thanks above all to the explosion of the artificial intelligence sector, which has made it grow enormously, thanks to a crazy demand that shows no signs of stopping and that NVIDIA itself is unable to satisfy completely, so much so that AMD and Intel have stepped forward to try to take a slice of the new, very rich market.
Honestly, it’s hard to say that the company’s growth has anything to do with searches. However, we will see if further information emerges in the next few hours.
